Aircraft Fights Wildfire Burning Near Silverthorne, Colorado
A wildfire burning on Ptarmigan Mountain, Colorado, prompted evacuations for surrounding areas on September 27.
This footage, filmed by Ian Robinson, shows a firefighting plane dumping fire retardant on the area, as a large smoke plume wafts skyward.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Hamilton Creek area, as the blaze, dubbed the Ptarmigan Fire, grew to around 30-40 acres in size. Credit: Ian Robinson via Storyful