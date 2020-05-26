Aircraft Drops Pink Fire Retardant to Extinguish Burning Wildfire in Arizona

A wildfire that burnt 3.7 acres in Mt. Lemmon, Arizona, was contained on May 21.

Grey Carpenter filmed a video which shows an aircraft extinguishing a fire burning near Summerhaven by pouring fire retardant on a nearby forest.

“Multiple resources are responding including aircraft and ground forces,” Coronado National Forest wrote in a Facebook post on May 21.

Coronado National Forest wrote on its official website that the fire was started by an abandoned campfire. Credit: Grey Carpenter via Storyful