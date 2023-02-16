Airbus profit up, targets 720 deliveries in 2023

STORY: Airbus saw stronger-than-expected operating profit last year.

The planemaker confirmed Thursday (February 16) it was up close to $6 billion - 16% higher than a year before.

Revenues rose 13% to just under $63 billion.

It was driven by higher deliveries compared to 2021 and a strong dollar.

The French-led group now aims for adjusted operating profit of $6.4 billion in 2023.

Airbus delivered 661 jets last year - up 8%, but well below its original target of 720 units.

The firm blamed that on a challenging operating environment which hurt supply chains.

It has also slowed its plan to ramp-up production of its best-selling models this year.

Airbus pushed its target to make 65 of its workhorse A320neo-family jets a month to the end of next year.

The aim to build 75 a month was also pushed from the middle of the decade to 2026.

Airbus head Guillaume Faury said the group was adapting production to match supply.

Industry sources said last month Airbus' delivery goal for this year may not exceed 720 jets.