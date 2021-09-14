Airborne US Flag Caught on Sign in Matagorda as Texas Braces for Tropical Storm Nicholas

An American flag was blown around by powerful winds whipped up by Tropical Storm Nicholas in Matagorda, Texas, on September 13.

This footage by Chad Casey shows the flag flying onto a Fisherman’s Motel sign as winds and rains batter the area.

“The American Flag came out of nowhere!” Casey said in his Twitter post, which was published as Tropical Storm Nicholas was approaching Texas.

The National Weather Service Houston recorded winds up to 70 mph on September 13 and said Tropical Storm Nicholas would make landfall on the same evening. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful