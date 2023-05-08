Airbnb | Morning Blend

CBC

Bulldozers, excavators and mounds of rubble clutter the Saint John waterfront even as cruise season begins this weekend. But Port Saint John's cruise development manager says she isn't concerned. Natalie Allaby has a more optimistic outlook, seeing the construction as a sign of growth and prosperity for the city. "A couple seasons of short-term pain, so to speak, is going to be really long-term gain for us," Allaby told Information Morning Saint John. "I think the key is, as long as we communica