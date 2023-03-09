Air Tanker Dumps Flame Retardant on New South Wales Bushfire

Australian firefighters continued to battle an out of control bushfire burning in Tambaroora, New South Wales, on March 9.

The Alpha Road fire reached almost 15,000 hectares in size (37,065 acres) as of Thursday afternoon according to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS).

The RFS downgraded the fire to a watch and act level early on Thursday morning due to more favourable conditions. The blaze previously reached emergency level three times over the previous three days.

According to the ABC hundreds of firefighters and more than a dozen aircraft are using the more favourable conditions to get ahead of the fire and build containment lines.

This footage, filmed by the Wattle Flat-Sofala Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade, shows a large air tanker dumping flame retardant on the fire on Thursday. Credit: Wattle Flat-Sofala Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade via Storyful