Air-Raid Sound Deployed to Disperse Crowd from Sydney Beach to Enforce Social Distancing

An air raid sound was deployed to disperse crowds gathering at a Sydney beach on March 28 in an effort to enforce social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New South Wales Police can issue $1000 on-the-spot fines to people breaching the state government’s public health order that enforced social distancing.

Australian health authorities had been encouraging social distancing as a way to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Beaches in Sydney’s Waverley Council area were closed to the public and ringed with fences the weekend beforehand, just days after large crowds were seen gathering at Bondi Beach.

There were 1,405 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of New South Wales on March 26, according to health authorities. Credit: carvedbanks via Storyful