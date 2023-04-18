Air quality in the Valley is unfortunately getting worse by the year, especially when it comes to ozone
Air quality in the Valley is unfortunately getting worse by the year, especially when it comes to ozone. The Maricopa Association of Governments Environmental Director Tim Franquist says ozone concentrations have been increasing over the last couple of years. Ozone is a clear and odorless pollutant produced by sunlight and ground pollutants. It peaks in the Valley during the summer months. Increased concentrations can lead to respiratory issues and potential impacts to the Valley economy next year.