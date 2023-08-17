Air Passengers and Motorists Dead After Small Plane Crashes in Malaysia

At least ten people died, local media reported, citing police, after a private jet crashed on a road in Sungai Buloh, Malaysia, on Thursday, August 17.

Footage recorded by @qamahl shows the crash site on Thursday afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said that the Beechcraft Model 390 plane, with registration number N28JV, had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 pm local time on Thursday afternoon.

Six passengers and two crew were on board, the CAAM said.

Of the deceased, eight were on board the plane, and two were motorists on the road where the plane crashed, the report said. Credit: @qamahl via Storyful