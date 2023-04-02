Air Force veteran #StillServing through work with Valor Ranch

Reuters

Germany's military cannot completely fill its existing gaps by 2030, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was quoted as saying, as Berlin seeks to revamp its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine following decades of neglect. Already worn down by decades of underinvestment since the end of the Cold War, the Bundeswehr is in even worse shape than a year ago given weapons and munitions donated to Ukraine have mostly not yet been replaced, say experts. Pistorius rejected further arms deliveries to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr stocks beyond the announced commitments.