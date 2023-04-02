Air Force veteran #StillServing through work with Valor Ranch
The video, shared by Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, shows tanks exploding and Russian soldiers jumping out of a burning vehicle in eastern Ukraine.
A video shared by Ukraine's military shows a drone striking a Tor-M2 missile system built to destroy airplanes, guided missiles, and drones.
A wing commander told Air Force Times that the stealth jets couldn't identify the missile systems at first and that they had to tweak the data.
Russia’s winter offensive to achieve total control over the Donbas “has failed”, eighty days since it started, according to the Ministry of Defence. The temporary advantage Russia gained from mobilising some 300,000 troops in the autumn has been largely squandered by Russia’s “marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties” in the eastern region, said the MoD. General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff, who took personal command of the ‘special military operation’ in
The Pentagon is gearing up for a future conflict in space. It comes as China and Russia deploy missiles and lasers that can take out satellites and disrupt military and civilian communications. WSJ aerospace and defense industry reporter Doug Cameron joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss how the U.S. military is preparing for potential threats. Photo: Getty Images
Tass cited a senior Russian official as saying the incidents had occurred in the northeastern province of Hasakeh. The United States has been deploying troops in Syria for almost eight years to combat ISIS.
Philippine troops staged live-fire exercises with their U.S. counterparts in the Southeast Asian country's largest military camp as part of army-to-army drills aimed at enhancing Manila's defence capabilities against external threats. The drills come after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's decision in February to expand the United States' access to his country's military bases - a move that has infuriated China, which accuses Washington of stoking tensions in the region. More than 3,000 Filipino and U.S. soldiers participated in the three-week long annual exercises called Salaknib, which on Friday featured anti-tank and small-arms live-fire exercises, and the firing of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars).
(Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting its production of conventional and high-precision ammunition, defense secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday, days after he visited munitions factories in two regions in inspect the production of artillery and missiles. “Necessary measures” are being taking to ramp up output, Shoigu said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consulta
Israel targeted outposts in Syria's Homs province in a raid early on Sunday, the Syrian defence ministry said, while Western intelligence sources said the strikes hit a series of air bases in the central region of the country where Iranian personnel are based. The Israeli military declined to comment on the report of the latest strike in Syria, the third since Thursday and only a day after another attack on Friday that killed an officer in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Guards said.
A militant attack from across the border with Iran left four Pakistani soldiers dead Saturday in southwestern Baluchistan province, the army said. The soldiers were part of a routine border patrol operating along the Pakistan-Iran border when the militants struck in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the military said in a statement. It identified the casualties as Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan and Abdur Rasheed.
The United States has decided to extend the deployment of the George H.W. Bush carrier strike group to provide options to policymakers after last week's deadly attacks in Syria by Iran-backed forces, U.S. military officials said on Friday. The decision likely means the Bush strike group and its more than 5,000 U.S. forces, which are now in the European Command operational area, will not be returning to home port in the United States on schedule.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, normally an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. Nine Chinese fighter jets and one military drone crossed the median line in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. on Saturday (2000 GMT on Friday), the ministry said in its daily report on Chinese military activities. Taiwan sent aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems monitored them, the ministry said, using standard wording for its response.
Germany's military cannot completely fill its existing gaps by 2030, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was quoted as saying, as Berlin seeks to revamp its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine following decades of neglect. Already worn down by decades of underinvestment since the end of the Cold War, the Bundeswehr is in even worse shape than a year ago given weapons and munitions donated to Ukraine have mostly not yet been replaced, say experts. Pistorius rejected further arms deliveries to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr stocks beyond the announced commitments.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Kyiv court ordered a leading priest to be put under house arrest Saturday after Ukraine's top security agency said he was suspected of justifying Russian aggression, a criminal offense. It was the latest move in a bitter dispute over a famed Orthodox monastery. Metropolitan Pavel is the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site. He has denied the charges and resisted the authorities' order to vacate the complex. In a court hearing ear
Russia is sending a delegation to North Korea to offer food in exchange for weapons to support its war in Ukraine, the White House has said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has decided to extend the deployment of the George H.W. Bush carrier strike group to provide options to policymakers after last week's deadly attacks in Syria by Iran-backed forces, U.S. military officials said on Friday. The decision likely means the Bush strike group and its more than 5,000 U.S. forces, which are now in the European Command operational area, will not be returning to home port in the United States on schedule.
Ukrainians marked the anniversary Friday of the liberation of Bucha with calls for remembrance and justice after a brutal Russian occupation. “We will not let it be forgotten,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a formal ceremony in Bucha, vowing to punish those who committed outrages there. On the streets of Bucha, the world has seen Russian evil.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The nine service members who died in a crash involving two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters ranged in age from 23 to 36 and were from seven states, the military said Friday, as it released the identities of the soldiers and an investigative team continued its probe of the accident. A military news release said the service members came from Florida, Texas, Missouri, California, North Carolina, Alabama and New Jersey. “This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne D
The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed Wednesday night near Fort Campbell Army base in Kentucky, officials said.
Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed to Belarus along with part of Russia's tactical nuclear arsenal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday, ramping up his rhetoric amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that his country plans to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus. The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address would pose an even greater threat, if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbor and ally.