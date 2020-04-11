Air Force Uses Isolation System For First Time to Evacuate Coronavirus-Infected Contractors

The Air Force evacuated three government contractors, who tested positive for COVID-19, from Afghanistan to Germany on April 10, video released by the military shows.

According to the Air Force, the mission was the first “operational use of the Transport Isolation System (TIS),” which includes a containment area inside an C-17 aircraft as well as medical support staff.

This video, taken by the Air Force, shows the the plane and its interior after landing at Ramstein Air Base, located in southwest Germany. Credit: US Air Force via Storyful