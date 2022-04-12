Air Force Rescues Tourist Trapped in Jharkhand Cable Car

Two people died and dozens were trapped after cable cars broke down at a tourist site in the Jharkhand Province of India on April 10.

Footage released by the Indian Air Force on April 11 shows a rope and harness lowered to one of the cable cars, from which a tourist is air-lifted by helicopter to safety. On the morning of April 12, the air force reported its efforts to rescue people were still ongoing.

“In total 32 persons were rescued today, one person slipped off the helicopter while being airlifted, while another 15 are still in the cabins. One woman had died of her injuries on Sunday night,” said the General of the Jharkhand police, RK Mallick, on April 11, as quoted in the Hindustan Times.

The Indian Express reported that the Jharkhand Tourism Department director Rahul Sinha said the incident was caused by when the ropeway’s axle got dislodged between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on April 10, resulting in the ropeway stopping midway. Credit: Indian Air Force via Storyful