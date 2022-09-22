Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters Fly in Hurricane Fiona's Center

The Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew into the eye of Hurricane Fiona over the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, September 22, according to social media posts.

Hurricane Hunters were flying in the storm to collect “measurements and information ” to provide “better environmental data for the models to use in both track and intensity forecasting,” according to the Air Force Reserve.

Video posted by Hurricane Hunters, which they said was taken on Thursday over the Atlantic Ocean shows calm clouds in the eye of Hurricane Fiona.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm is expected to affect parts of Bermuda through Friday and the Canadian Atlantic coast as it moves north. Credit: Hurricane Hunters via Storyful