Air Force B-52s Fly Over Louisiana Hospital to Support Medical Workers

The US Air Force flew B-52s over Louisiana on April 24 in a show of support for the medical community responding to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

This video shows two B-52s performing a flyover above Overton Brooks Veterans Administration Medical Center, located in Shreveport, Louisiana. Medical workers came out of the VA facility to watch the flyover.

Louisiana has had one of the US’ worsts COVID-19 outbreaks. As of April 24, at least 26,512 cases had been confirmed in the state, and at least 1,644 deaths had been tired to complications of the virus.

“The men and women of Barksdale are honored to fly for the healthcare workers who continue to commit themselves during this unprecedented time in our nation,” said Col. Michael Miller, the 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers in our community and across the nation.” Credit: US Air Force via Storyful