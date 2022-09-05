Air Ambulance Seen at Saskatoon Hospital as Police Confirm Mass Stabbings in Saskatchewan

At least 10 people were killed, and a further 15 injured, in a series of stabbing attacks across two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 4, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the attacks took place across 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon areas of Saskatchewan on Sunday.

“At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant Commissioner of RCMP Saskatchewan, said.

The two suspects , identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, were still at large on Sunday evening.

Three Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) air ambulances were dispatched to the James Smith Cree Nation in the early hours of Sunday.

A spokesman with STARS told CBC that three air ambulances transported patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Footage by Dani Wawryk, taken at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, shows an air ambulance flying overhead. Credit: Dani Wawryk via Storyful

