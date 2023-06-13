Aidin Hill latest to defy NHL goaltending logic

Adin Hill is not even the first goaltender this season to put on a Golden Knights jersey in relief and make the most of the opportunity but the 27-year-old's star turn in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has yet again shown that having one of the NHL's best or best-paid netminders is no predictor of success.

Video Transcript

OMAR: I think if Vegas plays the same way they've been playing, and Adin Hill is literally causing more and more mayhem and discussion around like teams that need a goaltender, which I think is funny to me-- oh, every team should trade for Connor Hellebuyck. Yeah, even though we're watching Adin Hill, who came out of fricking nowhere. But, yeah, so that's a long way of saying that my-- my pick is Vegas. I pick Vegas.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So like-- so like, I mean, but Connor Hellebuyck is like one of the best goalies in the league. Like you--

OMAR: You're right.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --wouldn't do it.

OMAR: Yeah, you're absolutely right. However, comma, once every like three years, there's a goalie who comes out of nowhere.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Jordan Binnington.

OMAR: Thank you. And teams try to say like, oh, yeah, we had them in our system. And he was a person that-- lies, lies. One goalie is supposed to be the person. They get hurt, or the other-- or the main goalie is bad. New goalie comes in, carries them into the playoffs. That doesn't happen all of the time.

Obviously, you know, you want to bank on the goalie that you think is going to do well. And of all of the goalies, you know, the high-caliber ones have the higher chance. However, we see over and over again these examples of teams that go right hot. They also-- Vegas is a great team, though. Adin Hill has a good team in front of him, as well. So like--

SAM CHANG: Vegas has had multiple unknown goalies just show up this year.

SAM CHANG: Let's not forget that the goalie who actually carried them into the playoffs and outplayed Connor Hellebuyck was Laurent Brossoit. Adin Hill's the second unknown goalie to take over for Vegas.

OMAR: Yep, and where were they on the leader boards?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And Jonathan Quick is on their bench.

OMAR: Who? I'm kidding.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What do you mean who?

OMAR: It was a joke.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What do you mean who?

OMAR: It was a joke.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What do you mean, who?

OMAR: It was a joke. It was a joke.