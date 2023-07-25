AI mania drives Wall Street to higher close

STORY: U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, amid investor excitement over artificial intelligence ahead of earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft after the closing bell.

The Dow edged up fractionally, the S&P 500 added nearly three-tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq climbed six-tenths.

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet, which ended up three-quarters of a percent at the close, soared higher in after-hours trading after the tech giant beat analysts’ estimates on second-quarter profit.

Demand grew for its cloud service, which is expected to further benefit from the adoption of AI tools.

Microsoft, too, beat sales and profit estimates – its shares, up more than one-and-a-half-percent at the close, dipped slightly in after-hours trading as the company posted a steep sequential rise in capital spending.

But shares of social media firm Snap, which beat revenue and user targets, plunged as much as 19% in early after-hours trading after delivering weaker third quarter guidance as it works to compete with tech giants for advertising dollars.

Wall Street overall has proven resilient during this earnings season and in the days leading up to what is all but certain to be another 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

But with warning signs ahead, now may be the time for investors to take profits, says Ryan Belanger, Managing Principal at Claro Advisors.

“I think economically that you just have a lot of headwinds and I would not be investing new cash into this market necessarily at these valuations. [FLASH] And just economically, I think we have some structural issues to figure out not only fiscally but monetary policy.”

A survey out Tuesday showed consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July, amid continued optimism about the labor market - and despite worries about a possible recession.