AI, lawsuits and media spats: Elon Musk back in the headlines

This week, Twitter owner Elon Musk was back in the headlines with lawsuits, media rows and a secret plan to develop new artificial intelligence, after he said he wouldn't. Our Tech Editor Peter O'Brien breaks it all down for us.

Meanwhile in the US, a new battle is underway on the hot-button issue of abortion rights. The Justice Department has appealed a federal court ruling by a Texas judge ordering the Food and Drug Administration to revoke its approval of a popular abortion pill. Several states are now saying they're going to stockpile the drug.

Finally, a NASA mission to Mars is still at least seven years away, but four volunteers will be getting a taste of life on the Red Planet by being locked into a simulated Mars habitat for a whole year. We take a closer look.



