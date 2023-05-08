AI health care research takes shape on Treasure Coast

CBC

From doing burpees on hands and knees to pull-ups on wooden rings, two women in their 90s are proving age is just a number at a CrossFit gym in Kanata. "Those two are the superstars of this place," said Adam Phomin, the founder of CrossFit Closer gym. "When they walk in, everybody's like, 'I wanna be like that.'" Christine Temple-Fentimin, 94, and Primrose Paruboczy, who will turn 91 this month, each train with Phomin individually for one hour every Wednesday morning. Their faces both light up a