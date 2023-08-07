The Ahn Clinic treats food allergies naturally

The Telegraph

When Douglas Adams died unexpectedly in 2001, at the age of 49, he left behind a vast array of notebooks and memorabilia spanning his life. They contain insights into his early talent and musings on all his work – from the various incarnations of his comedy sci-fi The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (first, from 1978, a radio series, then in book form) to ahead-of-his-time thoughts about how technology might bring information to our fingertips. They also reveal a frustrated writer, brilliant po