Agua Caliente Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Agua Caliente Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors, 02/22/2021
TORONTO — David Rittich made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Calgary Flames blanked the red-hot Auston Matthews and his first-place Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 on Monday night Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist each for Calgary (9-9-1), while Sam Bennett also scored. Rasmus Andersson added two assists for the Flames, who came in desperate having lost four of five in regulation, and had been outscored a combined 14-3 in three consecutive defeats, including Saturday's embarrassing 7-1 throttling by Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers. Michael Hutchinson stopped 30 shots in a surprise start for Toronto (14-4-2). Both teams announced just before puck drop they would be minus their No. 1 goalies. Frederik Andersen sat out for the Leafs with a lower-body injury, while Jacob Markstrom, who was pulled in his last two starts, didn't dress for the Flames because of an upper-body ailment. Toronto, which was looking to secure its best start in franchise history through 20 games and entered play atop the North Division and NHL standings, hosts Calgary again Wednesday back at Scotiabank Arena. Matthews, who leads the NHL with 18 goals and was named the NHL's first star of the week, saw his 16-game point streak come to an end — two short of the franchise record held by Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk. Minus top-6 forwards Joe Thornton and Zach Hyman due to injury, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe loaded up his first line with the struggling John Tavares joining Matthews and Mitch Marner, but his team looked out of sorts from the get-go against an opponent embarking on a crucial stretch in the schedule. Down 1-0 through 20 minutes, Toronto had three great chances to tie the game on the penalty kill in the second period, but Rittich stopped Ilya Mikheyev on two breakaways and Jason Spezza on a 2-on-1 rush. Calgary eventually struck on the power play after Mikheyev's second miss when Tkachuk tipped Mark Giordano's point shot past Hutchinson at 9:28 for his sixth goal of the season and the 100th of his NHL career. The Leafs, who came to life with a 5-on-3 power play in Saturday's 5-3 victory in Montreal over the Canadiens, got a two-man advantage later in the period for 1:36, but weren't able to get much through to Rittich. Inserted into the lineup and onto Toronto's second line because of the injury absences, Alexander Barabanov rattled Rittich's crossbar early in the third. But Monahan, who returned after two games on the shelf with a lower-body injury, banged home his third on a Calgary power play at 3:26 to make it 3-0. The Leafs started to wake up after that as Keefe mixed up his lines, but it was too little too late for the home side as Rittich picked up the fourth shutout of his NHL career. Matthews came in off back-to-back four-point performances and had a chance to become the first player in NHL history to open the scoring in five straight games, but Calgary went up 1-0 at 3:55 of the first when Andersson's point shot hit the stick of Tavares before leaking through Hutchinson for Bennett to tap over the line for his third. Toronto's top-ranked power play got two opportunities in the period, with Morgan Rielly coming closest when his shot struck the crossbar before Rittich closed the door on a scramble at the side of his net. The Flames goaltender had to be sharp again late in the first when he fired out a pad to deny Spezza. One potential storyline heading into Monday that didn't have a chance to materialize was a meeting of the minds between Tkachuk and Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin, who sat out with a broken bone in his face. Muzzin gently flipped the puck at an opponent well-versed in the art of antagonism following the second of Toronto's two victories in Calgary last month, which sent Tkachuk into a rage. Notes: Thornton and Hyman are both listed as day-to-day. ... Following the rematch in Toronto on Wednesday, the Flames play four in a row against the Ottawa Senators, including three straight in the nation's capital, starting Thursday. The Leafs open a five-game road trip Saturday in Edmonton with the first of three against Oilers before two more versus the Vancouver Canucks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract with reliever Tyler Clippard, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The agreement was reached on Monday and confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. The deal includes a $1.75 million salary this year and a $3.5 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout. The 36-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star and has 777 appearances over 14 seasons with a career 3.13 ERA. He had a 2.77 ERA in 26 appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season, when he made $1,018,519 in prorated pay from a $2.75 million base salary plus $190,021 in earned bonuses for total income of $1,208,540. This will be Clippard's second stint with the Diamondbacks. He appeared in 40 games with the team in 2016 before being sent to the New York Yankees in a trade. Clippard is the second veteran bullpen arm the D-backs have signed in the past few weeks. Arizona also signed right-hander Joakim Soria to a $3.5 million, one-year deal. Both pitchers could have a chance to earn the closer's role in a Diamondbacks bullpen that figures to be young and inexperienced. The Arizona Republic first reported Clippard's deal with the D-backs. The Diamondbacks also confirmed a $1.75 million, one-year deal with infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. The 35-year-old was in D-backs camp on Monday when the team went through its first workout of the spring with the full roster. Cabrera made $925,926 in prorated pay from a $2.5 million salary last year plus $186,604 in earned bonuses for total income of $1,112,530. ___ Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Timberwolves decided again to change coaches, president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas turned to one of the candidates he interviewed during the last search. The dossier on Chris Finch was still fresh. The last round of this came less than two years ago. “I think the near-misses motivated me even more. Everything happens for a reason. This is a place I really want to be. This is place I wanted to be in 2019,” said Finch, who was introduced Monday as the 14th coach of the Timberwolves in 32 seasons after less than three months as an assistant for the Toronto Raptors. Finch replaced Ryan Saunders, who was fired Sunday night after Minnesota lost at New York and fell to a league-worst 7-24. “We had a group that was able to build leads. We didn’t have a group that was able to finish games, and that’s something that became very concerning over the last two weeks,” Rosas said. Not only did the 51-year-old Finch recently interview for the position, he worked as an assistant in Houston (2011-16) while Rosas was an executive. Finch also was the coach in what is now called the G League for 2010 champion Rio Grande Valley, the affiliate of the Rockets that Rosas oversaw. Rosas made Saunders the full-time coach shortly after he was hired on May 1, 2019, to run the club. That decision had strong backing from owner Glen Taylor and his reverence for the late Flip Saunders, the father of Ryan and by far the winningest coach in the woebegone franchise's history, but in making this move Rosas essentially said he sought more experience than the 34-year-old could offer. Saunders, who had replaced Tom Thibodeau, went 43-94. “Ryan did everything that he could to help us be successful. I wish our fans could see how hard he worked day in and day out. It wasn’t because of a lack of effort. It’s just the reality,” Rosas said. The injuries, trades and virus protocols that shuffled and diluted the rosters appeared to be insurmountable impediments to success for Saunders. Since Rosas acquired point guard D'Angelo Russell on Feb. 6, 2020, he and star centre Karl-Anthony Towns have only played in five games together. Still, the Timberwolves are 1-6 since Towns recently returned from COVID-19. One of those late-game lapses occurred in an eight-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last week, when Towns didn't take a single shot in the fourth quarter. “He should be at the centre of everything," Finch said. Finch has 24 years of coaching experience, roughly half of that in Europe. The two-time NCAA Division III All-American at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania played for the Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League and later coached the same team from 1997-2003. Finch also coached Britain’s national team in the 2012 Olympics. After his tenure with Houston, Finch spent one year as an assistant for Denver and three with New Orleans. Considered one of the league’s best offensive strategists, Finch has helped coach stars such as Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson and James Harden over his career. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he figured his team's game Sunday would be Finch's last, after the Timberwolves sought permission from the Raptors to interview him and make the rare midseason move of hiring another team's assistant. Rosas said he didn't decide to fire Saunders until Sunday. Finch had replaced Nate Bjorkgren, who left Nurse's staff to become Indiana's coach. “I’ve always seen it as my job to try to get people to maximize their career ambitions,” Nurse said. “I don’t think they would be here in the first place if I didn’t really believe in them.” Current Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool, who runs the team's defence, has those ambitions, too. One of Vanterpool's former pupils with Portland, star guard Damian Lillard, was among many NBA players who voiced anger that Vanterpool, who is Black, didn't get the job at least on an interim basis. Finch is white. Rosas is Latino, one of few minorities in front office roles around the league. “Anybody who knows me knows how important diversity is to me,” Rosas said, adding: “Unfortunately when you’re in the middle of a season, you’re really at the mercy of teams in terms of who can become available.” Ryan Saunders ranks seventh out of 13 on the all-time winning percentage list for the Timberwolves, ahead of Bill Musselman, Randy Wittman, Bill Blair, Sidney Lowe, Kurt Rambis and Jimmy Rodgers. Only Flip Saunders, who had the job from 1995-2005 and again in the 2014-15 season, has held this position for more than three years. After losing to the Knicks, before Saunders was fired, Towns told reporters he's seeking stability for the franchise that has had little of it over three-plus decades in the league. “I want to build my legacy here so I want to win with the Wolves, and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to keep step-by-step, brick-by-brick, building something and a culture here that’s going to stand here for a long time,” Towns said. That's what his latest coach would like, too. “I think we can breathe some confidence back into the roster,” Finch said, "and these guys can maybe find some joy.” ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Quebec's rookie team at the Canadian women's curling championship injected intrigue into its pool Monday. Laurie St-Georges handed Wild Card One its first loss. Quebec pulled the foursome skipped Chelsea Carey back into the pack with an 8-7 win, which put both teams at 3-1. Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt also won Monday to join them in a three-way tie atop Pool B. The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is running in a spectator-free, controlled environment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. St-George and her front end of Emily Riley and sister Cynthia St-George are just two years removed from the junior ranks. They along with vice Hailey Armstrong are taking an unusual Hearts debut in stride. "We made our goal, honestly, to have fun and make good shots," Armstrong said. "We want to work well together at our first Scotties and enjoy the experience." The top four teams in each pool of nine advance to the championship round starting Friday and carry their records with them. The top three from the championship round will be Sunday's playoff teams, with the No. 1 seed earning a bye to the final. After losing to six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba in their first ever game at the Hearts, Quebec has strung together three straight wins. "We're just having fun and we're living in the moment," Armstrong said. "We're just breathing between every shot and just working as a team." The lone Quebec team to win a national women's curling championship was Lee Tobin's in 1975. Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson also contributed to Pool B's drama by edging Jones 5-4 on Monday. Manitoba was 2-2, while Saskatchewan pulled even with Newfoundland and Labrador's Sarah Hill at 2-1. "To come out after three games two and one, I'm OK with that," said Anderson. Birt recovered from giving up a steal of two in the 10th to St-Georges the previous evening to down Newfoundland's Hill 12-8. "We regrouped after last night," Birt said. "It's a heartbreaking moment when you lose a game that way, but you also learn so many things from it." B.C.'s Corryn Brown picked up her first win of the tournament beating Nunavut's Lori Eddy 11-2 to get to 1-2. "It's definitely nice to get that monkey off our back for sure," Brown said. "We came up against two good teams in our first two games. "I definitely wasn't executing as I wanted to, so this was a nice confidence boost, this game, to get some good shots in there and hopefully build from this game." New Brunswick's Melissa Adams and Nunavut were winless in Pool B. Defending champion Kerri Einarson topped Pool A at 4-0 on Monday. Canada doubled Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories 8-4 in a morning game that was rescheduled from Saturday when Galusha's vice Jo-Ann Rizzo was ill. Einarson had Monday evening off, while Ontario's Rachel Homan (3-0) looked to also remain unbeaten. Alberta's Laura Walker was 3-1 ahead of Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers at 2-2. Galusha, Northern Ontario's Krista Burns and MacKenzie Zacharias's Wild Card Two team were all 1-2. Wild Card Three skipped by Beth Peterson was 1-3. Yukon's Laura Eby was still looking for her first win. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
In one 45-minute conversation, Kevin Mather undermined the Seattle Mariners far beyond being the organization with the longest playoff drought in baseball. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He admitted to the team possibly manipulating service time for some of its top prospects. All this from a top executive who once was accused of harassing a female employee and kept his job despite a settlement. The latest transgression by Mather ended up costing him his position as president and CEO of the Mariners. Mather resigned on Monday after video surfaced over the weekend of him expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making insensitive remarks about players during a recent online event. Mariners Chairman John Stanton announced the decision and said Mather resigned before a decision had to be made whether he’d be fired. But the choice seemed predetermined as the firestorm over Mather’s comments raged since they were first posted to Twitter on Sunday — which is how Stanton first learned of their existence. There’s been no determination whether Mather will receive a severance or what will happen to his small ownership stake in the franchise. “There were a number of comments made by Kevin that, as I’ve said, didn’t reflect the Mariners, don’t reflect what I believe, what our ownership believes, and were inappropriate,” Stanton said. “Those comments included some of the things that have been referenced with respect to our players, and in particular the importance of diversity and inclusion in our organization.” Mather, with the team since 1996 and promoted to CEO and team president in 2017, apologized late Sunday after his comments from Feb. 5 made to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club were posted online. They were revealing and unfiltered. They were also a stain to a franchise that hasn’t seen the post-season since 2001, has seen fan interest dwindle significantly during a two-decade swoon, and are in the midst of a rebuild. Mather’s most inflammatory comments were references to top prospect Julio Rodriguez and former star pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma and their grasp of English. Mather said Rodriguez, a 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic, didn’t have “tremendous,” English. Mather also complained about the cost associated with having an interpreter for Iwakuma, a former All-Star who pitched a no-hitter for the Mariners and is a current special assistant for the club. “Wonderful human being — his English was terrible. He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout/interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training,” Mather said. “And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma ‘X,’ but we’d also have to pay $75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better. His English got better when we told him that.” Stanton said he had talked several times Sunday and Monday with Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB released a statement condemning Mather’s comments. “We condemn Kevin Mather’s offensive and disrespectful comments about several players. We are proud of the international players who have made baseball better through their outstanding examples of courage and determination, and our global game is far better because of their contributions. His misguided remarks do not represent the values of our game and have no place in our sport,” MLB said. Mather also drew the ire of the players' union after expressing his opinion the club would not have top prospects Jarred Kelenic or Logan Gilbert on the major league roster to start the season as a way to manipulate their service time. Stanton insisted roster decisions have not been predetermined and general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais will make the final call. “The club’s video presentation is a highly disturbing yet critically important window into how players are genuinely viewed by management. Not just because of what was said, but also because it represents an unfiltered look into club thinking,” the union statement read. “It is offensive, and it is not surprising that fans and others around the game are offended as well. Players remain committed to confronting these issues at the bargaining table and elsewhere," it said. The video was another transgression during Mather’s tenure. A year after his promotion, Mather was issuing statements after allegations of harassment were made by two former female employees — the former executive assistants to Mather and then-Executive Vice-President Bob Aylward. Mather and Aylward each were accused by one of the female employees. The allegations were revealed in a 2018 report by The Seattle Times. The team said it had “made amends” with those employees. The claims dated back to the late 2000s. At the time, the club issued statements saying an outside expert conducted an investigation and “we imposed appropriate discipline, management and sensitivity training, and other corrective actions.” Mather said it was a humbling experience for him to “confront some unpleasant realities” about himself. He took responsibility for his actions and apologized for behaviour that he described as intimidating, mean and inappropriate in the workplace. Mather first joined the Mariners as their vice-president of finance and administration after beginning his career in baseball with the Minnesota Twins in 1989. “Kevin’s departure I think is a statement with respect to the commitment that we have,” Stanton said. “He recognized that he made a mistake, and that he recognized the only way to cure that mistake was to resign.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press