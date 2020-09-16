'AGT' fans call contestant a 'fraud' after he makes a mistake on live television

During the second round of 'America's Got Talent' semifinals Tuesday night, viewers took to social media to criticize mentalist and magician Max Major, and even called him a "fraud" due to a somewhat noticeable flaw in his performance.

During Max's trick, he asked all the judges and host Terry Crews to pick a random number. The contestant then opened it up to the live virtual audience members, where one girl picked the number 13. However, after calling out her number, Max repeated it back as 14.

Max went on with his trick correctly predicting all the numbers guessed and, later, in what was supposed to be his big reveal, he played back a video that he’d filmed earlier in which he’d predicted all of the numbers (including 14) before going on the air, plastering them across a Universal City Walk billboard.

However, many viewers immediately called out Max saying 14 instead of 13, and took to Twitter calling his act a "failed trick."

"Hey I’m pretty sure the audience member said 13, not 14 during Max Major’s performance; I call a cheat, I’m disappointed,” tweeted one irate viewer. "Did anyone else clearly here the little girl say 13 and not 14 during Max Major #agt performance? Because I swear she did which means he didn't actually succeed in his act,” observed another.

It turns out viewers weren't the only ones who were confused by Max's trick. Judge Howie Mandel was not a fan, and stated, "This is the one problem I sometimes have with a lot of magicians. A lot of talking and less magic, and there was so much talking, and maybe it's just my ADD, maybe the people at home, I was confused. I didn't know and we were both asking each other, 'What did they say? What's supposed to be happening?' We were confused."