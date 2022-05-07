Agencies across Denver metro participate in Wildfire Community Preparedness Day
As the winds blew on another critical fire weather day, agencies across the metro were making sure homeowners stay ready as part of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s
We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.
Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar
Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad
Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve
TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c
TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the
The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S
Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.
Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano
Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo
The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C
Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202