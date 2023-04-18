AG Yost releases investigative documents in Jayland Walker police shooting
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released hundreds of investigative documents in connection to the June 27, 2022 Akron police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost released hundreds of investigative documents in connection to the June 27, 2022 Akron police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.
The shooting of Ralph Yarl – which marks the latest in a growing number of shootings of Black people in America – has sparked protests in Kansas City and been branded a hate crime by the victim’s family
Anthony Zottola Sr. plotted to kill both his brother and father in an attempt to take over the family's multi-million dollar real-estate business.
The woman who was drugged and raped by Roman Polanski when she was just 13 has told the film director’s wife that she never considered it a “big deal”.
A video of a brazen daylight shooting that killed two men and injured a third was played in a Calgary courtroom Monday as the accused's murder trial got underway. Gerald David Benn, 25, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder in the 2020 shooting. Abas Ahmed Ibrahim, 27, and Mohamed Khalid Shaikh, 19, both died. Dimetri Marr was injured but survived. "This all happened over a $700-900 marijuana deal," said prosecutor Doug Taylor in his opening statement to Cour
Many of the victims are believed to be teens, according to witnesses
Atiq Ahmed, who had dozens of criminal cases against him, was shot while under police escort.
Leighton Amies shouted “I’ve wetted your boy” at a gang after he knifed Tomasz Oleszak deep in his chest.
A social media-fueled “Teen Takeover” in the Millennium Park area of Chicago Saturday night spun out of control, resulting in two people shot, 15 arrested, property damage, and police outnumbered in attempts to shut down the disturbance. The incident mirrored a similar scene last year in Chicago. On Saturday, crowds estimated by various sources in […]
Party Pieces, the online party goods supplier founded by the Princess of Wales's parents, is considering handing a six-figure sum to a buyer as part of efforts to offload the business. Sky News has learnt that a dowry deal is one of the options being considered by Carole and Michael Middleton as they seek new owners for the company they founded in 1987.
MONTREAL — A judge sentenced a Quebec man to 13 years in prison on Monday for helping to kidnap a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York and hold them for ransom in connection with a botched multimillion-dollar cocaine deal. Superior Court Justice Michel Pennou delivered his decision in a Montreal courtroom, adding that when time served is considered, Gary Arnold will have nine years, two months and six days remaining in his sentence. "Considering the evidence as a whole, the court is convinc
Crystal Westergard of Canadian Candy Nostalgia told CBC last week she's in a sticky situation and has been trying to get rid of the Rum & Butter bars.
Hundreds of Chicago teens caused chaos in downtown Chicago, prompting a large police response as locals and tourists fled the area. (WFLD)
Pakistani police have arrested a Chinese national on blasphemy charges, after he allegedly insulted Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, risking a rare flare-up in tensions between Beijing and Islamabad.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the Chinatown district of Manhattan on Monday in what prosecutors said was part of a crackdown on Beijing's alleged targeting of dissidents. Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as agents of China's government without informing U.S. authorities and obstruction of justice. A 2022 investigation published by Spain-based advocacy group Safeguard Defenders reported that China had set up overseas "service stations," including in New York, that illegally worked with Chinese police to pressure fugitives to return to China.
Lucy Letby, 33, cried as images of her bedroom were displayed during her trial at Manchester Crown Court.
Kaiden Mintenko of Burnaby has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug last week on a Surrey bus. "Investigators are still working to determine the exact nature of the relationship between the two, but we can confirm this was not a random attack," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). "They were known to each other through a third party." Pierotti said Mintenko, 20, was arrested at a residence in
The body has not been identified due to the severity of the burns, police said.
A man in Leamington has been charged with impaired driving — on his lawnmower in a local drive-thru. Essex County OPP said an officer observed an individual atop a riding lawnmower exiting a drive-thru on Talbot Street West in Leamington around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning. After speaking with the individual, the officer reported he was impaired. A 41-year-old Leamington man was taken to the local detachment for testing and has since been released with a court appearance scheduled for early next mon
Mike Thexton was 27, exhausted and ready to return home to Britain after a summer hiking in the Himalayas when he boarded a plane in Karachi, Pakistan. As fate would have it, the plane would never leave the runway.
SURREY, B.C. — A 20-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a teenager on a Metro Vancouver transit bus last week. Seventeen-year-old Ethan Bespflug was killed on a bus in Surrey, B.C., last Tuesday. The province's integrated homicide investigations team says 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko was arrested Sunday and the charge was laid on Monday. Police say they are still working to determine the exact nature of the relationship between Besp