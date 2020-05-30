African American leaders speak on violence intervention and prevention efforts

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

One of the ways communities work to improve relationships with police is by reaching out to young people. On Friday, some of the groups that run youth outreach programs met in Sacramento to share their success stories and ask the city for more help. But this week’s events in Minneapolis weighed heavily on the hearts and minds of all who were at the meeting. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next