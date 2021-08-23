Afghans Fleeing Taliban Arrive at US Military Base in Germany

Afghans evacuated from Kabul by the United States military arrived at a base in Germany on August 21, according the Department of Defense.

On Sunday August 22, President Biden said more than 28,000 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14. He said the number included American citizens, Afghan citizens as well as citizens from other nations.

Footage shared by the US Department of Defense shows Afghans arriving at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Saturday.

In a statement, the department said the operation was “facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan.” Credit: US Department of Defense via Storyful