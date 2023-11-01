Afghan Refugees in Pakistan Return Home Ahead of Mass Deportation Deadline

Thousands of Afghans left Pakistan on October 31, ahead of a midnight deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

More than 1.7 million Afghan refugees who live in Pakistan have been told they must leave by the first of November or they will be arrested and deported, local media reported, citing government officials.

Many fled Afghanistan after the Taliban retook control in 2021, others have been in Pakistan for decades.

This footage published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) was taken the day before the deportation deadline and shows refugees returning home across the border.

Afghan refugee Riaz Khan described the reality for himself and other displaced people, according to an RFE/RL translation.

“We don’t have any place to live [in Afghanistan.] We expect a lot of troubles there. You see the whole situation yourself. Many of those going back don’t have houses to live in and they will face problems,” he said.

In Karachi a holding center was set up to process Afghans for deportation.

In the RFE footage an URDU City Commissioner said those who had a residency of up to five years that had expired and those who had overstayed would be bound to go.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged authorities to halt deportations due to fears refugees would be at risk of human rights violations including arrest, detention, torture and other inhumane treatment. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful