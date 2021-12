The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors capped off a seven-game homestand with their fourth win and three season highs on Monday. Chris Boucher scored 17 as the Raptors poured in a season-high 70 points in the first half to cruise to a 124-101 win against the Sacramento Kings before 19,463 at Scotiabank Arena. Not only did their 70-point opening half surpass the 67 they scored in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 24, but the Raptors also set season highs in bench points with 53 and tea