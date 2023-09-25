Affordable housing study proposed by Sen. Terrell McKinney
Sen. McKinney proposed an interim study on affordable housing during a public hearing Monday. Community members, nonprofits and developers got to share their needs and challenges.
Sen. McKinney proposed an interim study on affordable housing during a public hearing Monday. Community members, nonprofits and developers got to share their needs and challenges.
The case was domestic in nature, authorities say
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz led the criticism of the far-right lawmaker.
Arthur Leigh Welohr, an American businessman from San Francisco, was arrested in Indonesia after allegedly stabbing his father-in-law to death.
Makayla Meave-Byers, 30, has been identified as the deceased person found wrapped in ‘old pieced of carpet’ in Oklahoma
Samantha Seymour still remembers that first night in her new tiny home at 12 Neighbours. She had come from living at a shelter, and was given a pumpkin as a housewarming gift. "I put it on my front step. I was like, 'Is it going to get stolen?' That was my first thought. 'Do I leave it outside?' I left it outside. I woke up the next morning, and the pumpkin was still there." It will be one year this October since Seymour first put that pumpkin on her porch. She's one of several previously homele
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked outside an apartment tower at 1240 Donald St. on Sunday. A young boy was rushed to hospital earlier in the afternoon after falling out a window. (Inès Ali-Khan/Radio-Canada)Ottawa police say a three-year-old boy has died after falling from the window of a Gloucester apartment building Sunday afternoon.The incident happened at 1240 Donald St., police told Radio-Canada. Paramedics said they got a call around 1 p.m. that a child had fallen from the window.
Alnath Omar Oliver, 53, is charged with manslaughter, criminal mistreatment, rape, and concealing the birth of an infant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog. Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatal
“When we get a call like that, everything else stops.”
A Nova Scotia woman who choked her daughter to death is getting a one-day pass from prison to visit an ailing clergyman.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for killing her 12-year-old daughter Karissa in January 2008.Boudreau initially claimed her daughter had run away, but she confessed to her crime the following year.She was ordered to serve 20 years before she could begin applying for full parole.At a hearing last month, the Parole Board of Canada granted Boudre
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died three days later.
The USPS employee from Washington, D.C., was arrested before boarding a flight, prosecutors say.
Soldiers will be drafted in to replace armed police officers following a mass walkout by firearms teams to protest against the decision to charge one of their colleagues with murder.
Andrei Medvedev's lawyer said the arrest was a misunderstanding and that the ex-Wagner boss had not intended to cross the Russian border.
A shelter in place warning in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has now been lifted.In a statement on Sunday at around 2 p.m., RCMP said that the situation in the rural community had ended.RCMP said a 39-year-old male who had a warrant out for his arrest by Crowsnest Pass RCMP on Friday was arrested in the southern Alberta hamlet.His presence in the community triggered the initial warning.The orginal story is below.RCMP in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion, located about 149 kilometr
Ottawa police have charged a man with aggravated assault after two off-duty officers from the Halton Regional Police Service were assaulted and injured in the ByWard Market early Sunday morning.In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Ottawa police confirmed the assault occurred around 1:45 a.m. on York Street between Sussex Drive and Dalhousie Street.Both of the injured men were transported to hospital with serious injuries, Ottawa police said.A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing two counts of
Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom. The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The nightmare began Monday morning, when the kidnappers caused a car crash in San Bernardino County, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Sant Maria, and abducted the teen when he got out of his vehicle to look at the damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
Fetterman is the only Democratic senator to call for Menendez to resign in the wake of allegations that he accepted bribes to secretly help Egypt.
Devyn Michaels, 45, was charged with one count of open murder