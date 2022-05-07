New affordable housing option for Bakersfield residents
Rises in rent and home prices have made finding an affordable place to live a difficult task, but a new concept found here in Bakersfield gives residents the opportunity to live small and save money. After its success of offering sleeping pods to residents in Palo Alto, Brownstone Shared Housing is now offering sleeping pods to Bakersfield residents. It’s to help those who might be struggling to afford their current living situation and to provide a more sustainable option.