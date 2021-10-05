New affordable housing coming to Old Town Fort Collins
A new apartment complex in the heart of Fort Collins is looking to provide more options for affordable housing, especially for the people who work in the city.
In the debut episode of 'In the Mentions' Omar shares his reaction to the behind-the-scenes 'All or Nothing' documentary that captures the Toronto Maple Leafs failure to get past the first round of the playoffs.
With starting spots up for grabs, a battle at the bottom of the roster and a lot of turnover this offseason, we have intrigue aplenty at Raptors camp.
What started as a call-to-action involving Jack Eichel evolved into something far more concerning.
An emotional Bo Bichette fought through tears to reflect on what it meant to play alongside a star and mentor like Marcus Semien this season.
The Blue Jays started firing on all cylinders in September, but it was just a touch too late to make the playoffs.
Oilers forward Josh Archibald, who declined the vaccine, is dealing with a serious heart condition linked to a bout with COVID-19.
Washington's facility was reportedly raided by federal law enforcement last week.
Fans and MLB media were in their feelings after the loveable, 91-win Blue Jays missed out on the playoffs by a single game in the ruthless AL East.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses betting the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, and the rest of the NHL’s Pacific Division with fantasy and betting wiz Steven Psihogios.
Pending free agent Robbie Ray enjoyed a career-best season with the Blue Jays in 2021 and isn't ready to rule out a return to the team this winter.
U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will lead Canada's team into the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup women's international tennis tournament.
Andy Behrens has a duo of waiver wire pickups to consider ahead of Week 5.
Rojas isn't technically being fired, but if he's back with the Mets next season, it won't be as manager.
Taking a look at the prospects of the Seattle Kraken in their first season in the NHL.
Alistair Johnston and Nichelle Prince have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for September.
Wiggins' status for Warriors home games was previously in peril.
The Bills are showing they're still Super Bowl contenders.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton generally doesn't like to dwell on losses. A new week brings a new game, new matchups and a new scheme that may emphasize some players and de-emphasize others relative to the previous week. But on Monday, the Saints' fourth-quarter collapse against the previous winless New York Giants in a 27-21 overtime loss was still bothering New Orleans' longtime coach. “That game’s over, but we’ve got to learn from it,” Payton stressed. The Saints (2-2), now in th
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick delivered huge numbers for NBC on Sunday night.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The falloff the Minnesota Twins experienced after two straight division titles could be traced in some places to natural regression. The real surprise was how sharply and swiftly they faded. The Twins lost five straight games during their first homestand of the season and never saw the .500 mark again. From April 18 on, they were stuck in either fourth or fifth place in the AL Central they controlled in the previous two years. They finished 73-89, a first-to-last turnaround th