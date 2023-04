CBC

Police say multiple people were involved in the killing of a man in Harbour Grace, and believe they know who those people are — but are trying to find enough evidence to lay charges. At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said they also believe there are accomplices to the killing, and made a plea for public help. "This was a heinous crime and those responsible deserve to be brought to justice," Garland said to reporters. On April 11, police found Mercer's body ins