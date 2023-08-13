Aerials show devastation from Hawaii's deadly fires

STORY: The images, shared by Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, showed smoldering ruins of Lahaina on Friday (August 11), as officials announced the inferno's death toll had hit at least 80.

Search teams with cadaver dogs are still combing through the wreckage and officials warn the body count could continue rising, in what's become the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history.

Hawaiian officials are seeking to determine how the blaze, which began on Tuesday, spread so rapidly through the historic resort town with little warning. It torched 1,000 buildings, left thousands homeless, and will likely require many years and billions of dollars to rebuild.