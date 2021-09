The Chaparral Fire burning in California’s Riverside and San Diego counties reached 1,427 acres (about 2 square miles) on September 1, according to official reports.

This aerial video, posted on September 1 by Cal Fire, shows a “jaw dropping view” over the Chaparral Fire as it consumes a hill.

The fire was at 80 percent containment as of September 1. Credit: CAL FIRE/FC Tim Rodriguez via Storyful