Aerial shots show cyclone damage in south Brazil

STORY: At least 11 people have been killed in Rio Grande do Sul, according to the state's authorities.

The storm caused torrential rains and helicopter searches were underway in flooded neighborhoods to find others who remained missing, the government of Rio Grande do Sul said in a press release. State Governor Eduardo Leite said authorities have carried out 2,400 rescues in the last two days.

Many residents in affected areas have taken shelter in outdoor sports facilities in their towns. The authorities have issued a warning for a risk of landslides in several areas.