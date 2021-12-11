Aerial Footage Shows Tornado Aftermath in Mayfield, Kentucky

Tornados laid waste to the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 10, causing fatalities and widespread destruction.

Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear told WKLY News that at least 50 people were believed dead after a severe tornado ripped through western Kentucky, on Friday.

During a press conference in the early hours of December 11, Beshear said the devastating storm was “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

He said multiple tornadoes touched down, with the primary tornado “on the ground continuously for over 200 miles.”

“We have deaths in multiple, possibly many counties,” he said, adding: “The city of Mayfield has been devastated.”

More than 56,000 people were without power in Kentucky, according to the governor. A state of emergency was in place before midnight and the national guard was deployed.

Aerial footage filmed by state senator Whitney Westerfield on December 11 shows the damage caused to downtown Mayfield and its courthouse. Credit: Whitney Westerfield via Storyful