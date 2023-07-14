Aerial Footage Shows Storm Damage in Northern Italy

Severe storms hit the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions of Italy overnight July 12 to 13, toppling trees and damaging roofs in the area, the country’s national fire and rescue agency said.

Italy’s Civil Protection agency issued a yellow alert for the two regions, warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning.

This footage by Vigili del Fuoco shows damaged roofs across in Pordenone and Portogruaro and firefighters working to remove some of the debris. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful