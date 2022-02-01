Aerial Footage Shows Smoke Rising from Fire at North Carolina Fertilizer Plant

Aerial footage captured thick smoke rising from a Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday, February 1, after a fire broke out Monday evening and raised fears of an explosion.

City officials on Tuesday warned residents living within a mile of the plant to evacuate due to a potential explosion.

This footage from the Winston-Salem Fire Department shows an aerial view of the blaze. A spokesman for the fire department said no injuries or deaths had occurred as a result of the fire.

According to local media, smoke from the plant could impact air quality in the area. Credit: Winston-Salem Fire Department via Storyful