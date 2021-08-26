Aerial Footage Shows Scale of Caldor Fire Burning in Eldorado National Forest

Aerial footage shows the extent of the Caldor Fire burning El Dorado National Forest on August 25, as the blaze grew to over 126,180 acres with 11 percent by the end of that day.

The footage, released by CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit, shows a pilot indicating a target for an air tanker to drop retardant on along the fire’s edge. Fire retardant is used to slow the fire spread and assist with control lines.

On August 25, the Caldor Fire experienced slight growth throughout the day, particularly near Highway 50 and Twin Bridges, according to CalFire. Firefighters predicted cooler overnight temperatures and a slight increase in humidity for the night of August 25, which they expected to aid their efforts.

Official reports suggested a containment date of August 31. Credit: CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit via Storyful