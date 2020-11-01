Aerial Footage Shows Massive Turn Out for Abortion Ban Protest in Warsaw, Poland

Around 100,000 protesters gathered in Warsaw on October 30 to oppose a court ruling that further restricts access to abortions in Poland.

Aerial footage uploaded by @BartStaszewski shows a massive crowd of people demonstrating in the streets.

The Constitutional Court decision outlawed abortion in cases of serious fetal defects, leaving abortion legal only in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother’s health. Credit: @BartStaszewski via Storyful