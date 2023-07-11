Aerial Footage Shows Major Flooding in Downtown Montpelier

Flooding continued in Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday, July 11, raising concerns that the Wrightsville Dam could reach capacity and start releasing water into its spillway for the first time.

The rising waters were one foot away from the spillway at 11:30 am on Tuesday, the Montpelier Police Department said. “Every additional foot of water that goes over the spillway doubles the amount of water entering the city from the dam,” they said.

A travel ban was still in place for Montpelier’s downtown as water levels were taking longer than expected to go down, the Montpelier PD said.

“The devastation and flooding we are experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Governor Phil Scott said during a press conference on Tuesday, adding that President Joe Biden had approved his request for an emergency declaration in the state’s 14 counties.

This footage by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets shows flooded streets in Montpelier’s downtown. Credit: Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets via Storyful