Aerial Footage Shows Flooding in Germany as Death Toll Rises

Aerial footage released on July 18 showed the town of Altenburg in Ahrweiler, Germany, flooded as the death toll in the country rose to over 160.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the village of Schuld on Sunday, where she described the scene as “surreal”, according to euronews. “I would almost say that the German language is struggling to find the words to describe the devastation that has been caused”, she added.

At least 31 people had also died in neighbouring Belgium as of July 18, with thousands of houses destroyed according to The Brussels Times. Credit: Bergwacht Darmstadt-Dieburg via Storyful