Aerial Footage Shows Flames and Black Smoke Following Ohio Train Derailment

An investigation continued in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, February 16, to determine how a train carrying toxic materials derailed and crashed in the area on February 3.

On Wednesday night, February 15, local officials and residents attended a town hall meeting to voice concerns and discuss cleanup efforts since the crash.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that an estimated 3,500 fish have been killed in various creeks around and near Columbiana County as a result of crews burning toxic chemicals after the Norfolk-Southern train derailed in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania state line, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

On Thursday, head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Michael Regan visited the town to meet with residents and emergency responders, saying the organization would “be here as long as it takes to ensure the safety of this community.”

According to the EPA for the Great Lakes, a “general notice of potential liability letter” was sent to Norfolk-Southern “to document the release of hazardous contaminants” in the area.

Preliminary findings of the investigation were expected toward the end of the month, local media reported.