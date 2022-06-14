Aerial Footage Shows Extreme Flooding and Mudslides at Yellowstone National Park as All Entrances Closed

Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed its entrances to visitors on Monday, June 13, amid severe flooding, rockslides, and mudslides due to “unprecedented” rainfall, the park reported.

The park said there would be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the park’s entrances on Tuesday or Wednesday, at a minimum.

This aerial video shared by the park shows floodwaters overtaking Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon. Credit: Yellowstone National Park via Storyful