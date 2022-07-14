Aerial Footage Shows Extent of Deadly Landslide in Colombia's North

At least two people were killed in a landslide that hit an outer municipality of Medellin, Colombia, on July 13, local media reported.

The director of Medellin’s disaster management agency said 15 firefighting units had been deployed to San Antonio de Prado to inspect the damage, and that relief agencies, police and army personnel were also on the ground.

Police helicopter footage from the area shows a large section of collapsed mountainous terrain. Structures can be seen close to the landslide’s path.

This is a developing story. Credit: Aburra Valley Metropolitan Police via Storyful