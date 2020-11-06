Aerial Footage Shows Devastation Caused by Deadly Storm Eta in Guatemalan Town

Guatemalan authorities have shared aerial footage of flooding in the town of Champas Corrientes in Izabal, after Tropical Depression Eta caused widespread damage.

This footage, shared on November 6, shows floodwater affecting multiple homes and fields in the area.

Authorities declared a state of emergency across nine departments on November 5, with heavy rain expected to continue until November 7.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on November 5 that at least 50 people have died in landslides, with the town of San Cristobal Verapaz being especially hard hit. Credit: @ConredGuatemala via Storyful