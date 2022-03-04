Aerial Footage Shows Destruction in Ukrainian Town Near Kyiv

Scorched buildings and scattered debris were seen northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, after Russian forces attacked the town a day prior, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Kyiv officials released images of damage in the city of Irpin on Wednesday, stating the attacks were evidence of war crimes that would be brought to The Hague.

Aerial footage filmed by RFE/RL shows sections of destroyed apartment buildings on the main street of Borodyanka.

Many local residents planned to leave the town given the extensive infrastructure damage and due to security concerns, RFE/RL reported. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

