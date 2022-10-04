Aerial Footage Shows Damage in Orlando After Hurricane Ian

Aerial footage captured on Friday, September 30, shows the destructive impact of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida, after it battered parts of the state.

This footage, taken by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, shows vehicles submerged in flooded roads across the county.

The sheriff’s office said they had blocked off inundated roads and urged locals to avoid travelling through floodwaters.

Local news reported almost 100 people had been killed across Florida in the wake of Ian.

More than 2,000 residents were rescued and evacuated from affected areas, as of Monday, October 3, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

