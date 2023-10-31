Aerial Footage Shows Out of Control Bushfire Burning in New South Wales

An emergency warning was in place for parts of the New South Wales Tenterfield Shire, as a number of bushfires raged on October 31.

This footage, filmed by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSWRFS), shows huge plumes of smoke wafting skyward from a fire burning near Glens Creeks Road, Nymboida.

According to local news reports the blaze has been burning for more than a week, and had returned to an ‘emergency level’ on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service via Storyful