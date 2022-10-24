Aerial Footage Shows Australian Town of Moree Flooded After Evacuation Orders

Residents in Australia’s north west region of New South Wales (NSW) continued to battle severe flood conditions on October 24.

Local media citing the NSW State Emergency Service reported 118 requests for assistance were made in the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Moree local areas over a 24 hour period, as flood levels increased.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue New South Wales strike teams have been positioned across the towns to help with evacuations.

Aerial footage filmed by Townlife on October 22 and 23 shows the town of Moree under water.

Local media reported Moree’s Mehi River was expected to remain above the major flood level of 8.80 metres until Tuesday. Credit: Christoph Nagele/Townlife via Storyful

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game