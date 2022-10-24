Aerial Footage Shows Australian Town of Moree Flooded After Evacuation Orders

Residents in Australia’s north west region of New South Wales (NSW) continued to battle severe flood conditions on October 24.

Local media citing the NSW State Emergency Service reported 118 requests for assistance were made in the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Moree local areas over a 24 hour period, as flood levels increased.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue New South Wales strike teams have been positioned across the towns to help with evacuations.

Aerial footage filmed by Townlife on October 22 and 23 shows the town of Moree under water.

Local media reported Moree’s Mehi River was expected to remain above the major flood level of 8.80 metres until Tuesday. Credit: Christoph Nagele/Townlife via Storyful

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]